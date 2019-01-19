Former Malaysia National Team coach Nelo Vingada joins Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters have announced former-Malaysia boss Nelo Vingada as their new manager. The Portuguese replaces David James at the helm, who was let go by the Blasters last month.

Vingada was appointed as the head coach of the Harimau Malaya back in May of 2017. However, he stepped down just seven months into his new job after failing to win any of the games.

“We are happy to welcome Nelo Vingada to Kerala Blasters. With his impressive register of achievements and years of notable expertise, we are positive that his tenure will be successful not just for the remaining season of the ISL but also for the upcoming Super Cup. We wish Nelo all the best on his new assignment.” said Nitin Kukreja, Director of Blasters Sports Ventures Private Limited.

Meanwhile, Vingada joins Kerala Blasters for what is his Twenty-sixth venture into management! The 65-year-old tactician has served as the head coach for many clubs, as well, as national teams including Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.

Before joining the Blasters, the 65-year-old had been working as a part of Carlos Queiroz’s backroom staff for Iran.

“I am equally thrilled to join Kerala Blasters for the remaining season of the ISL. It has always been a pleasure to work with talented Indian boys and I hope to see good results for the team in their upcoming matches,” said Vingada on his newest coaching test.