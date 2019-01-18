The 2019 Malaysian Super League season is fast approaching, with the teams currently committed to bolstering their squads. One of the teams, PKNS, has done the same by completing the double signing of Chan Vathanaka and Gabi Guerra.

Cambodia star Chan Vathanka is known for his pace and skill, earning him the nickname ‘CV11’; a play on Cristiano Ronaldo’s infamous ‘CR7’. The youngster was recently on display at the AFF Suzuki Cup, when his side faced Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, and Malaysia in the Group Stage.

While Cambodia, didn’t progress further than the first round, Chan Vathanaka was singled out for his good performances, especially against Malaysia as he scored two goals. And now, the 24-year-old forward has been rewarded for his good performances and has signed for Malaysian Super League club PKNS.

However, the Cambodian is not the only new player to be joining PKNS. Argentine forward Gabriel Miguel Guerra has also resigned for the Malaysian side on a temporary deal. Guerra spent the 2015/16 season on loan at PKNS from Boca Juniors B, scoring 40 times in 66 appearances.

Meanwhile, PKNS would be hoping that the captures of Chan Vathanaka and Gabi Guerra help them secure their first Super League title, after they finished 3rd last season behind Johor Darul Ta’zim, and Perak.

(Image Credits: PKNS FC)