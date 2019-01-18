OFFICIAL: Pahang FA bring back star forward Dickson Nwakaeme

Dickson Nwakaeme will return to Pahang FA, the club have confirmed via Twitter. The forward played some of his best football at the Malaysian club a few years ago before moving on, but has returned now to boost the club’s title challenge.

The news was broken out via social media, and has been confirmed by Pahang themselves, retweeting a news article about Dickson rejoining his former side.

Nwakaeme scored a whopping 100 goals from just 69 appearances for Pahang FA back in the 2014-15 season, and became somewhat of a hero in the area as a result.

Since moving to Angers SCO however, his fortunes haven’t been as good. Returning now, fans of Pahang will hope that he can show some of that old touch.