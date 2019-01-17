Indian national team attacker to trial with former Champions League club

Indian national team winger Lallianzuala Chhangte will go on trial with Norwegian club Viking FK, an official press release from the club read.

Chhangte, 21, plays his club football for Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League (ISL) and has donned the national team colours 4 times so far in his young career.

He is expected to fly to Norway by the end of January 2019 to undergo a 10-day trial at the club.

Viking FK, which has made over 60 combined appearances in the Champions League and the Europa League when they were called the European Cup and the UEFA Cup respectively, has also claimed the Norwegian top division title 8 times.

The trial for Chhangte was arranged by Krish Roy, Director, Business Development & International Relations, German Football Academy (GFA) in association with TSC Asia, New Delhi.

It would see Chhangte become only the most recent Indian player to ply his trade in European shores, following in the footsteps of Sunil Chhetri and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh.

“I’m really excited and happy for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to this new challenge because I’ve been dreaming of playing outside India since I was in the Academy. I will not take it for granted. So I want to thank God, my family, my agent Raaghav, Varun bhai and TSC for having my back all the time. I promise you guys: I will give my best,” he said, on the opportunity.

The official statement from the club read:

“We in Viking FK are very pleased to welcome the young and talented Indian player Lallianzuala Chhangte to train with our team here in Stavanger, Norway.

We are excited about this first example of the cooperation between Viking FK and Indian football, and would like to thank German Football Academy, the All Indian Football Federation and Delhi Dynamos for their contribution in making this happen.”