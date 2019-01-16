BREAKING: Thailand star Theerathon returns to J.League with Yokohama F. Marinos

Thailand full back Theerathon Bunmathan has returned to J.League with Yokohama F. Marinos, Thai League club Muangthong United have confirmed.

Theerathon, currently with the Thailand national team competing at the AFC Asian Cup 2019, will return to Japan for another season on loan form Thai League giants Muangthong.

The left-back had made 28 appearances for Vissel Kobe last season as the team finished 10th in the J.League. His new club Marinos, meanwhile, finished 12th and are coached by former Australia international Ange Postecoglou.

“I have to thank both the clubs that have made this move possible. In the new season, I’m ready to become a new player for Yokohama F. Marinos on a one-year loan deal from Muangthong. I will dedicate myself and give my 100 per cent to the new club,” Theerathon commented on the move.

In Japan’s top division, Theerathon will rejoin his national team teammate Chanathip Songkrasin who has already extended his stay at Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo who were fourth in the J.League standings last season.

Marinos, co-owed by automobile manufacturers Nissan and City Football Group, said on its website that the deal will be official once the player passes his medical examinations.

Theerathon has collected over 50 caps for Thailand at the international level and is a regular in the squad as they prepare for their Round of 16 match in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.