Indonesian champions Persija Jakarta announce new coach to replace Stefano Cugurra

Indonesia Liga 1 champions Persija Jakarta have announced Ivan Kolev as the new head coach of the club as they prepare to defend their domestic league title in the upcoming season.

He will replace Brazilian coach Stefano Cugurra who resigned from his post at Perisja after helping the club win their first Liga 1 title in 17 years.

The Kemayoran Tigers said that their new Bulgarian coach has signed a one-year contract. Persija director Gede Widade said that Kolev was picked for the job after careful assessment from a number of names who had expressed interest in the job.

Selamat datang kembali Ivan Kolev di keluarga besar Persija! Coach Ivan: “Persija selalu di hati saya,”#WelcomeIvan#PersijaJakarta #PersijaSelamanya pic.twitter.com/2Ry6hVVw8s — Persija Jakarta (@Persija_Jkt) January 15, 2019

“Looking at his track record, we can see that he has known Indonesian football culture well. Besides that, he will also not have communication problems with the players,” said Gede in a statement. This will be Koelv’s second stint with Persija having managed them during the 1999 and 2000 seasons.

More of this next season? Having won the domestic league, Persija Jakarta have booked their spot in the 2019 AFC Cup.

“Kolev is very close to his players and treats the players like his son. He is also not a new figure in Persija because he has handled this team before,” explained Gede. Kolev has previously coached the Indonesia national team on two occasions in 2002-04 and 2007-08.

He had managed Bulgarian top division side FC Vereya for a brief period last year.

(Photo credit: Persija Jakarta)