Myanmar national team star retires at the age of 22

Myanmar national team midfielder c has announced his retirement from the sport at a young age of only 22 years.

The midfielder announced his decision to retire from football through a Facebook post.

The youngster had been struggling with a knee injury for the better part of last three years, undergoing multiple operations. Even after going under the knife, his injury did not show signs of improvement and he was directed to undergo further treatments. As a result of which, the midfielder decided to hang his boots.

Kyaw Min Oo progressed through various age groups of Myanmar football and went on to make his debut for the senior team in 2014 when he was only 18 years old. The central midfielder even finished as the second runners-up behind compatriot Aung Thu and Vietnam’s Nguyen Cong Phuong in the AFF Best Young Player award back in 2016.

Considered by many as Myanmar’s best central midfielder, he played for his nation in the U20 World Cup as well. Injuries, however, halted the Yangon United player’s growth and he was forced into retirement.