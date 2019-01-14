OFFICIAL: Persib Bandung confirm Miljan Radovic as new manager

Persib Bandung have confirmed that their new manager will be Miljan Radovic, the club revealed via their Twitter page.

Persib Bandung had initially sacked their former coach Mario Gomez, and have since been considering high profile options, but have settled on Miljan Radovic as their new manager.

The news broke out a while ago, but the club have since officially named Radovic as their new boss, who has dealt with the pressures of a footballer in his playing days, and now plans to take Persib to new heights.

The Montenegrin was actually the Technical Director at Persib Bandung before this, but his vast experience as a player in Europe has now allowed him to be considered for the top job at the club.

Needless to say, fans will hope he can take the West Javans to the very top.