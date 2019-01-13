CONFIRMED: PSM Makassar manager Robert Alberts to step down due to health issues

Some shocking and disappointing news coming in from the PSM Makassar camp today, as it has been confirmed by manager Robert Rene Alberts that he has been forced to step down from his post following some serious health concerns.

The Dutch boss sent out a statement regarding his resignation from the club, citing the doctor’s orders as the major reason for his departure from the club.

“I regret that I need to tell you that today, Saturday, January 12, 2019, I will officially resign as the PSM Coach in Indonesia,” he highlighted via social media.

“The main reasons are some serious health problems. The doctors strongly recommended that I take a short break. For the next three months I will be treated. And after this period there will be a review of my condition.”

“I want to thank everyone at PSM for their support and hope for the best for PSM in the coming season.”

Fans are still trying to come to grips with the situation, that now means two Indonesian clubs will play in Asia do not have a manager – the other being Persija Jakarta.