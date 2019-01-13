OFFICIAL: Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal sign former Champions League player

Saudi Arabia side Al-Hilal have signed Australian star Milos Degenek, the club have confirmed via their social media account.

Degenek has confirmed the move as well, and even signed the contract while in Dubai during the AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament.

In a statement following the confirmation of the move, the defender cited his excitement regarding the move.

“I’m very happy and very honoured to be part of a big club,” Degenek has said.

“The biggest club in Asia – I’m looking forward to seeing all the fans, meeting all my teammates.”

Degenek formerly played for Red Star Belgrade, and was a part of the squad that impressed so many during their recent Champions League outing against the likes of Liverpool, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Napoli.

His new club Al-Hilal have been quick to confirm the move as well, and released the following statement on Twitter.