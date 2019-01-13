Singapore striker Ikhsan Fandi signs two-year deal with Norwegian club Raufoss

Singapore international forward Ikhsan Fandi has signed a contract to play for Norwegian First Division club Raufoss IL.

The 19-year-old has been attached to the club for a trial this week and impressed the coaches enough to be offered a two-year deal. The club confirmed the news on their official website on Sunday morning.

Raufoss will play in Division 1 this year after winning promotion from Division 2 in 2018. The first team is coached by Espen Haug.

Ikhsan played in the friendly match against Mjondalen IF over the weekend and will now continue his career in Norway.

Widely considered as Singapore’s best striker of his generation, Ikhsan has steadily moved up the ranks in the last two years and was a key member of Singapore’s AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign.

This will be Fandi Ahmad’s second eldest son’s third overseas stint as a footballer, having spent time with Spanish side Hercules CF and Chilean teams A.C. Barnechea and Universidad Catolica.

His brother Irfan Fandi will also be plying his trade abroad this year, after joining Bangkok Glass in Thai League 2.