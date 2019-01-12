ISL team Delhi Dynamos FC sign former Chelsea attacker

Delhi Dynamos FC have confirmed the signing of former Chelsea attacking midfielder Ulises Davila as a replacement for Andrija Kaludjerovic.

The ISL outfit finds themselves near the foot of the table having won only one out of their twelve games in the first leg of the season, and accrued a paltry 7 points along the way.

Andrija Kaludjerovic, who was initially signed as a marquee name at the beginning of the season to inspire the team, leaves the club having only scored 1 goal in 12 matches.

Davila, 27, signed for Chelsea in 2011 but didn’t even end up making one appearance for the club and instead spent 4 years on loans at other clubs, until Santos Laguna purchased him from the English giants in 2015. He has also made eleven appearances for the Mexico U20 and 2 appearances for the Mexico U23 squads.

Delhi would be hoping that his experience in playing in some of the top leagues in Europe will serve them well as they look to overturn their fortunes in the second leg of the ISL season that begins after the AFC Asian Cup that India is currently participating in.

Davila has 18 goals and 10 assists in 178 career appearances.