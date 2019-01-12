Five-star JDT rout Home United in pre-season friendly at Larkin

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) scored a 5-0 win over Home United in a pre-season friendly at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin on Friday evening.

The Malaysian Super League champions fired in five goals with no reply and were up 3-0 at half-time.

Goals from Gonzalo Cabrera (8’), Aaron Niguez (13’ Pen), Hariss Harun (45’), Hazwan Bakri (51’) and Safawi Rasid (88’) capped off a wonderful start to the year for the Malysian giants.

The home supporters got their first glimpse of new import signings Diogo Luis Santo, Mauricio Nascimento and Niguez.

Saswadimata Dasuki gave some minutes to new recruit Ho Wai Loon, Nazri Sabri, Adam Swandi, Nur Hizami Salim and Hami Syahin.

The Southern Tigers will now head to Thailand for a pre-season training tour where they take on the likes of Ratchaburi Mitr Phol, Bangkok United and PTT Rayong.

Photo Credit: Johor Southern Tigers FB