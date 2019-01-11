Japan legend 52-year old Kazuyoshi Miura signs new contract for 34th season

Evergreen Japanese great Kazuyoshi Miura is showing no signs of slowing down after signing a new contract with Yokohama FC ahead of his 52nd birthday.

Miura, who will turn 52 on February 26, announced his contract extension with the J2 League outfit on Friday as he enters his 34th season as a professional.

The 51-year-old forward – who broke Stanley Matthews’ record as the oldest professional to score a goal in 2017 – is the only active player who was playing when the J.League was formed in 1993.

“I updated the contract for the 2019 season,” Miura said. “Thanks to everyone who always supports. I am grateful to everyone.