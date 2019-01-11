Singapore defender Baihakki Khaizan joins Trat FC in Thai League 1

Singapore international Baihakki Khaizan signed a one-year contract to play for Trat FC in Thai League 1.

The experienced 34-year-old played in Thai League 2 with Udon Thani last year.

Trat are one of the new boys in the top flight after winning promotion from T2 and Baihakki is excited about the prospect of playing against the best players in Thailand.

“This is a massive achievement for me, considering my age in football terms,” Baihakki told FOX Sports Asia.

“I came to Thailand last year determined to prove that I’m still able to compete against the best and I gave everything at Udon so it is good to know another Thai club saw my hard work.

“I have to thank the people at Udon and also the Trat management for having faith in me. Even more so, I have to thank my family, including my wife who has had to be there for the kids while I continue chasing my football dream.”

Baihakki, who turns 35 at the end of January, hopes to use this move to encourage his fellow Singapore footballers, especially those who are in the twilight of their careers.

“This is a huge step up to be competing in T1 as compared to T2. Priority is to get myself in peak condition to fight for the team,” the centre-back added.

“It won’t be easy against giants like Buriram United, Bangkok United and Muangthong United but if we play as a team, the ball is round.

“I hope this move also inspires the ones who are old and rejected by clubs due to their age. Anything is possible as long as we put our heart and soul into it.”

Joining Baihakki at Trat will be ex-Incheon United defender Kim Gyeong-min, Bireme Diouf, Lonsana Doumbouya and Adefolarin Durosinmi.