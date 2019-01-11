Faris Ramli joins Perlis in Malaysia and vows to seal MSL promotion

Singapore forward Faris Ramli inked a deal to play for Perlis Northern Lions FC in the Malaysian Premier League (MPL) for the 2019 season.

Perlis are a club on the rise as president Amizal Shaifit Ahmad Rafie has put in huge investments in the off-season to bring in star names.

Kelantan FA captain Badri Radzi (Piya), seasoned defender Amirizdwan Taj, Khyril Muhymeen, Shahril Saa’ri and Malaysian icon Safee Sali have all signed up for the exciting project.

Faris, 26, who played for PKNS FC last year is the latest recruit to take up the offer of helping the club gain promotion to the top flight.

The Singaporean met the club officials on Thursday night in Kuala Lumpur for final discussions and put pen to paper on a deal that will see him play in Malaysia for a second consecutive season.

“I’m very happy to announce that I have signed with Perlis. While waiting and evaluating the offers that came through in the last few months, Perlis came and spoke to me too,” Faris told FOX Sports Asia..

“I discussed with my family and wife before deciding to sit down with the club for negotiations and once I met the club president, it was an easy decision.

“His plans for the club were really exciting and he has set big targets for the players to win promotion to the MSL. I love his passion and now is my turn to repay his faith in wanting me to take up one of the import slots.”

Faris was also thrilled with the opportunity to rekindle his strike partnership with former Malaysia international Safee, after a successful campaign at PKNS.

“Perlis has a lot of experienced players like Safee, Piya and Azmizi [Azmi],” Faris added.

“My immediate priority to get up to speed with my own conditioning and make sure I am ready to contribute when I join up with Safee and the rest of the teammates.”

Perlis gained promotion to the Premier League last year and the club’s long-term vision is to get to the Super League by 2020.

They have also brought in Matt Holland as Director of Football. The experienced coach previous worked with Cardiff City, Buriram United and Port FC.

The team is currently in Thailand for their pre-season tour and Faris is slated to join his teammates next week.