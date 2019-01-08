Malaysia coach Tan Cheng Hoe signs 2-year contract extension

Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has signed a new deal which will keep him at the helm of the national side until 2020.

Tan took charge of the Malaysian team in 2017, replacing Nelo Vingada, and has sparked a remarkable upturn in fortunes.

The 50-year-old guided Malaysia to the recently-concluded AFF Suzuki Cup final, where they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Vietnam across two hard-fought games.

His contract ran out following the conclusion of the Suzuki Cup and the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) took quite some time before finally offering him a new two-year deal.

Tan was also reportedly approached by Perlis who wanted to make him their technical director, but has not committed his future to the national team.

Under his stewardship, Malaysia have developed into a team that is pleasing on the eye, passing the ball around and maintaining possession. He has also made the side extremely gritty and hard to beat whilst also fostering great spirit within members of the team.