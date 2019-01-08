Reports: Singapore striker Ikhsan Fandi in Norway for trial

Singapore starlet Ikhsan Fandi is all set to fulfill his dreams, flying out to Norway for a trial with Raufoss IL, according to The Straits Times.

Ikhsan recently stated that his goal for 2019 would be to secure a contract at a European side, and that dream could indeed come to fruition if he impresses during his trial with the Norwegian side.

Ikhsan’s rise has been quite startling over the past year, and at just 19, he has already cemented his place in the Singapore national team, even scoring a memorable overhead kick in their disappointing 2018 Suzuki Cup campaign.

His potential move to Norway comes hot on the heels of his brother Irfan Fandi’s transfer to Bangkok Glass for the 2019 season.

As for Raufoss, they are currently plying their trade in the second tier of Norwegian football, having earned promotion from the third division only last season.