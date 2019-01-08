Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta sparks outrage after posting ‘racist’ photo on Instagram

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has come under scrutiny for posing in a photo where two of his friends are seen dressed as kings in blackface. The Spaniard left Barcelona last summer to join Vissel Kobe in Japan, where he has played 15 games and scored three goals.

While the former World Cup winner himself didn’t paint his face black and pose in the photo, he was sitting in front of a group of 10 people, two of whom had smeared their face with black paint.

I love Iniesta like few other public figures, let alone athletes. He seems a supremely humble man and team-mate. I just wonder how you can share a dressing room and so many trophies with Eric Abidal and Dani Alves and still not realise this is not cool. It's very disappointing. https://t.co/8N75ZbsFzS — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) January 6, 2019

The dressing up was a part of the epiphany celebration where parades take place in cities and villages across Spain. There, three men dress up as kings and one of them is usually black, which is a part of the festival.

The problem began when Iniesta posted the photo on Instagram on Sunday, following which a horde of people took to the social media platform to criticize the World Cup-winning midfielder.

One would have thought that the backlash faced by Antoine Griezmann for dressing up as a black man with black paint in December 2017 might have made others more careful.

However, it seems as though people just never learn!