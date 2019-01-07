Borussia Dortmund continue to look towards ASEAN potential

Borussia Dortmund will continue to look towards Southeast Asia as a region of “untapped potential” after recently completing a partnership with Thai giants Buriram United.

Dortmund, one of the biggest clubs not just in the German Bundesliga but across Europe, have long been lauded for their ability to develop and nurture youngsters in world-class footballers.

Mario Gotze and Shinji Kagawa are just some of their current stars to have spent a crucial period of their formative years learning their trade at Signal Iduna Park before going on to achieve plenty, while Christian Pulisic – who has already sealed a €64million move to Chelsea – and Jadon Sancho are two of the more-recent starlets who seem destined for great things.

Dortmund have also ventured into Southeast Asia and, having already inked partnerships with Johor Darul Ta’zim (Malaysia) and Warriors FC (Singapore), officially tied themselves to reigning Thai League 1 champions Buriram back in November.

The deal was marked by a friendly match between legends from both sides at the Chang Arena and promises to be the start of a mutually beneficial cooperation.

“Our partnership with Buriram United reflects our belief that both clubs can work together and continue to grow both on and off the field,” said Suresh Letchmanan, Dortmund’s managing director for Asia.

“Buriram United, like BVB, are leaders in the field, renowned for their proud history, strong sense of community and relentless pursuit of excellence.

“Both teams also have a similar philosophy in development as far as the use of technology, sports science and management in their youth programs goes, while also working hard with their local communities to promote the clubs’ values by trying to play attractive open and attacking football.”

Although Southeast Asia currently lags behind the likes of Japan, Iran, Korea Republic and Saudi Arabia on the continental stage, forward strides have been made in past years with a host of Thai players earning transfers to Europe and Japan, while Vietnam’s outstanding prospect Nguyen Quang Hai has been tipped for a big move abroad.

Describing the ASEAN region as brimming with “so much untapped potential”, Suresh believes Dortmund can play a key role in providing a pathway for the best Buriram prospects to realise their dream of making it big as a footballer.

“The clubs will work together to develop players at youth level,” he explained.

“Starting from Under-9 level and going up to the Under-19s, the clubs will discuss ways to develop youth players and give them the opportunity to press for places in the senior teams.

“With this deal in place, young players from Buriram United will also have the opportunity to become involved in exchange programs and experience life at a top, professional European club.”

In Japan international Kagawa, Dortmund have been associated with one of Asia’s biggest stars of the past decade.

But could it be a matter of time before a Buriram starlet graces the Bundesliga in black and yellow?

“Yes,” Suresh replied, when asked if he could foresee a Thai being good enough to play for Dortmund. “Thailand is the current regional leader with regards to youth development.

“Definitely, [it could happen] within the next few years or maybe in the next generation.”