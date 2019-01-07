PKNS looking at Chan Vathanaka and Gabriel Quak for ASEAN player slot

Malaysian Super League side PKNS FC are looking at Chan Vathanaka and Gabriel Quak as the candidates to fill their ASEAN player slot for the 2019 season.

Head coach Datuk K. Rajagobal is looking at his options following the departure of Faris Ramli and has identified the two wingers as potential targets.

Singapore winger Quak played in PKNS’ 1-0 friendly win over Perlis FC on Saturday evening.

Quak, who turned out for Navy FC in the Thai League last year is understood to be with the Red Ants in recent days.

The former Geylang International winger had a good AFF Suzuki Cup campaign where he turned out to be one of the bright sparks in the Lions’ group stage exit.

View this post on Instagram 🤔🤔🤔 A post shared by Chan Vathanaka (@vathanaka_cv11) on Dec 26, 2018 at 12:51am PST

As for Vathanaka, the Cambodian star is contracted to Boeung Ket after leaving Pahang FA midway through the 2018 season.

He may travel with the Red Ants for their upcoming pre-season tour. They take on Johor Darul Ta’zim on January 11 before heading to Singapore.

Rajagobal’s team will face Young Lions (Jan 13) and Geylang International (Jan 16) during their stay in the Lion City.