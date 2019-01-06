Thai League 1: Buriram United sign ex-West Ham United striker to replace Diogo Luis Santo  

It is indeed difficult to replace your greatest player of all time. In Buriram United’s case, they not only had to replace their greatest ever goalscorer but also, perhaps the greatest player to ever grace the Thai League.

Diogo Luis Santo might not be among the most famous Brazilian players in the world but he sure is the most fondly remembered one in Thailand. The forward established himself as a legend in the Thai League, scoring 101 goals from 105 league games for Buriram.

However, all good things have to come to an end – even the alliance of Diogo and Buriram. And it happened when Malaysian giants Johor Darul Ta’zim announced the signing of the Brazilian, who reportedly cost them €1.5 million – making him the most expensive purchase by a Malaysian team.

Meanwhile, all voids are eventually filled and Buriram have signed former West Ham striker Madibo Maiga as an attempt to replace their legendary former striker. The Malian played 45 games for the Hammers to score 7 goals and has been handed the number 25 shirt by Buriram.

Whether Maiga is able to plug the huge gap left by the Brazilian will only be known in next few weeks. What we do know, however, is that he has a huge task at hand as the Buriram faithful will be placing their hopes on his shoulders.