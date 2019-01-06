Persija Jakarta sign Brazilian midfielder Bruno Matos from PKNS FC

Indonesian giants Persija Jakarta have announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Bruno Oliveira de Matos from Malaysian club PKNS FC on a one-year contract.

Persija have been on the lookout for a creative midfielder to replace Renan Silva, who made a switch to Borneo FC, and Matos fits the bill.

Persija’s managing director Gede Widiade confirmed the move, saying, “I have seen Matos since last year in Malaysia. He is a good playmaker and has great mastery over the ball. He is a great midfield general. Because of the scarcity of midfield options at the club currently, we hope that these shortcomings can be overcome by the arrival of Bruno.

He also went on to add that he intended to sign the 28-year-old for two years but ultimately had to settle for just one.

“I wanted a two-year option but it’s a one-year deal. We certainly hope Bruno can quickly adapt to the team so he can provide something positive for Persija.”

The Kemayoran Tigers are the most successful team in Indonesia and lifted the league trophy last year as well, pipping PSM Makassar to the top spot. They are expected to add more firepower to the squad in the form of Anderson Salles, who is set to replace Jaimerson Xavier.