Kedah FA complete signing of Persib Bandung star

Malaysia Super League side Kedah FA have completed the signing of former Persib Bandung striker Jonathan Jesus Bauman. Bauman’s arrival means Kedah have now filled up their quota of foreign recruits for the upcoming season.

The striker was in fine form in Indonesia Liga 1, netting 12 times in 26 appearances last season and helping his side to a fourth-place finish.

The Argentine rose through the ranks at Unión Sunchales before beginning his professional career at Colón. Several stints at second-tier clubs followed after which he arrived in Asia to turn out for Persib in 2018.

At Kedah, he will join the other foreign imports Shakir Hamzah (Singapore), Anmar Almubaraki (Iraq), Renan da Silva Alves (Brazil) and Fernando Rodríguez (Spain).

Kedah have also roped in Malaysia captain Zaquan Adha and U23 star Thanabalan Nadarajah as they look to build one of the most formidable squads in the league this season.