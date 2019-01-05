10 Asian clubs with highest social media following in 2018

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 begins shortly, and leading up to the tournament, many players from participating nations are coming on the back of impressive club performances. Some of these clubs are actually more popular than you may think, and here we crunch their numbers – social media-wise.

The list of most popular clubs on social media is presented via Digital Sports Media and includes several top European clubs too. But here, FOX Sports Asia brings to you the 10 most followed Asian football clubs on the social media.

#10 Kerala Blasters (India – 4.26 million)

India are full of confidence heading to the AFC Asian Cup and their fans will be pleased to know that Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters makes the list with 4.26 million followers on social media.

With Sandesh Jhingan part of an impressive looking Indian side, the Blasters are well represented.

#9 Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia – 4.46 million)

Saudi Arabia played at the World Cup earlier this year and gave a good account of themselves, and it isn’t hard to see why. Their clubs are avidly followed back home, and once such top club, Al-Ittihad has 4.46 million followers.

They have a massive Twitter following in particular, so you know where to get in touch with the team if you need to.

#8 Greenland Shenhua (China – 4.68 million)

And thus starts the dominance of China on this list. Plenty more will come your way soon, but Greenland Shenhua have risen to prominence these days, with a total of 4.68 million followers on social media.

The team has been buoyed by signings as of late, and the bulk of the followers for the team come via Sinaweibo.

#7 Tianjin Teda (China – 4.77 million)

Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda up next with 4.77 million followers on social media. Again, the club’s following is largely via Sinaweibo for obvious reasons, but other platforms are slowly developing.

The club includes former Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel in their squad so should be recognizable to fans.

#6 Beijing Sinobo Guoan (China – 5.12 million)

Chinese Super League gives us another top team in Beijing Sinobo Guoan who have a total of 5.12 million followers on social media.

The club includes Brazilian Renato Augusto and is making a real splash on the world stage with their attacking prowess.

#5 Persija Jakarta (Indonesia – 5.17 million)

Into the top five then, and Indonesian fans will be excited to learn that Persija Jakarta make it at number five. The Indonesian club side have following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and everywhere really.

The Liga 1 team continues to be one of the most popular teams, and it is no surprise to see why.

#4 Shandong Luneng Taishan (China – 5.25 million)

Back to China, and Shandong Luneng Taishan’s following has grown recently as well. The Chinese Super League side gets its followers from Sinaweibo largely and includes former Southampton star Graziano Pelle among its ranks.

#3 Guangzhou Evergrande (China – 7.76 million)

A massive 7.76 million people follow Guangzhou Evergrande of the Chinese Super League, and considering the money they have spent, you can see why.

Fabio Cannavaro manages the club side, and former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho makes up their team now. Not bad company to keep at all.

#2 Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia – 12.88 million)

Saudi Arabia again and its Al-Hilal who are the most followed team in the land with a humongous 12.88 million followers on social media.

Al Hilal holds a record 6 Asian Football Confederation titles, winning two AFC Champions League, Super Cup, and Cup Winners Cup each, and have a huge Twitter following.

#1 Persib Bandung (Indonesia – 15.92 million)

And once again, ruling the roost in Asia, is Indonesian side Persib Bandung. The West Javan team might not have a whole lot of domestic success, but their fan following is simply glorious.

A large number of fans come via Facebook and from Indonesia itself, with Twitter and Instagram contributing heavily too. Their support will come in handy as the season goes on.