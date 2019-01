Egy Maulana headlines Indonesia preliminary squad for AFF U22 Championship

In preparation for the U-22 AFF Championship, Indonesia have released 38 names who were invited to attend the training camp.

Current coach Indra Sjafri picked the players to take part of the camp which starts in January 7 in Jakarta.

They will eventually trim down the squad for the competition in Cambodia by February.

Among the notable names is 18-year-old wonderkid Egy Maulana who currently plies his trade for Polish club Lechia Gdansk.

The complete list can be seen in PSSI’s social media post.

Photo courtesy of Egy Maulana and PSSI.