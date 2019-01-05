Persija Jakarta parts ways with coach Stefano Cugurra Teco

Indonesia club Persija Jakarta are without a manager as former coach Stefano Cugurra Teco has left the team.

In recent days, talks have circulated with Teco’s future reportedly up in the air.

However, his departure has been confirmed and it appears he left on his own decision.

According to sources, Persija director Gede Widiade revealed the reason for him leaving saying: “The reason he left is he got a better offer. And second, he feel that he didn’t have any challenge anymore in Persija.”

Rumours are now circulating that Teco could be next in line for the Bali United managerial position.

During his tenure with the team, Teco led Persija to a Liga 1 championship.