Indonesia footballer leaves Persija Jakarta for Kalteng Putra, returns after a day

In a rather hilarious turn of events, Indonesian midfielder Sandi Darma Sute moved to Liga 1 side Kalteng Putra FC from Persija Jakarta on Thursday, 3rd January only to find out that he still has a year left on his contract with the latter and return!

The midfielder played for Persija in the 2018 season, making 26 appearances for them in the league. The club went on to finish top of the league as well after 17 years in what was one of their best seasons ever.

The 26-year-old footballer, however, thought that his contract with the Indo champions has run out and thus decided to switch over to Kalteng Putra FC. The club even announced his signing but soon after, Persija stepped in stating that the player still has a year left on his contract.

The player then had a meeting with Persija officials and decided to stay with the club for another year. Kalteng Putra then released a statement on Instagram describing how the move came to place and that they did not intend to snatch another team’s player.

Sandi apologised for the situation through an Instagram story.

Rough translation: “I’m sorry to the Kalteng Putra Management, PERSIJA and the CEOs. There was a miscommunication, and I didn’t check my letter which had two options, 2018 and 2019 and I was wrong. That’s why with confidence, I came to Kalteng Putra because I thought my contract was done in 2018, I’m so sorry. I’m really-really sorry and just want to help my family in Palu and earn a living. Thank you”

Image Courtesy: Bola