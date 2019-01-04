Reports: Indonesia winger attracting interest from Malaysia Super League side

Indonesian winger Saddil Ramdani might be on his way out of the country to ply his trade in the Malaysia Super League if reports are to be believed.

The 20-year-old currently plays for Persela Lamongan in the Indonesia Liga 1 after having joined them in 2016 and has since scored four goals and provided six assists in 30 appearances for them.

Saddil was the star for Indonesia in the AFC U19 Championship and helped his side reach the quarterfinals of the tournament against all odds. The winger was even named in AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 national squad, however, he was later dropped from the side after allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend.

The rumours state that the winger would be moving to Malaysia Super League side Pahang FA for the upcoming season. Pahang finished fourth in the last season, just two points off second-placed Perak and would want to move up the table in the upcoming season, and Saddil’s signing would only help their cause.