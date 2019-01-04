FIFA World Rankings: Vietnam only ASEAN side to remain in top 100 while Azkals set to drop places in January

The whole of Asian football world is now eagerly waiting for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 kickoff which begins on 5th January as hosts United Arab Emirates take on Bahrain. However, quite a few eyes will be on the upcoming FIFA World Rankings January update as well.

In December, Vietnam were ranked the topmost side in ASEAN football, followed by Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos Brunei and Timor Leste.

Latest FIFA rankings are out! 🇻🇳 Vietnam maintain their position but 🇵🇭 Philippines and 🇮🇩 Indonesia move places!#FIFARankings #Asean https://t.co/CFfK3HBRs7 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 20, 2018

With the AFF Suzuki Cup title in their bag, the Golden Dragons are expected to maintain their 100th spot in the FIFA Rankings and remain the best-placed ASEAN side in World Football. Thailand are expected to move two spots up while the Azkals might move down six places.

Here’s the full list of the probable FIFA Rankings for January.

Probable FIFA Rankings for ASEAN sides

#1 Vietnam – 100

#2 Thailand – 116

#3 Philippines – 124

#4 Myanmar – 138

#5 Indonesia – 159

#6 Singapore – 165

#7 Malaysia – 167 985

#8 Cambodia – 172 970

#9 Laos – 184 923

#10 Brunei – 195 903

#11 Timor-Leste – 196