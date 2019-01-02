Cambodia attacker Chan Vathanaka has sparked transfer rumours after suggesting in Facebook post that he is leaving his current club Boeung Ket FC.

Vathanaka only returned to Boeung Ket FC earlier this year after spells in Japan and Malaysia, but it looks like the Angkor Warriors star is already set for another move.

And the speculation all started with a Facebook post from the Cambodian League club.

In the video, the club thanked their outgoing international players Julius Oiboh and Esoh Omogba who had helped the team finish runners-up in the domestic league last season.

Vathanaka, however, stole the limelight when he shared the video suggesting that it is unfair from the club to not thank him despite him also leaving the club!

Whatever the intention was behind CV11’s post, he was forced to take it down from his social media profile after fans speculated about him leaving his club for another club for the upcoming season.

Vathanaka, who appeared for Cambodia at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 recently, first joined Boeung Ket in 2012 before moving to Japanese third division side Fujieda MYFC in 2017.