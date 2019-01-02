Vietnam’s AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 star Dang Van Lam is heading to Thailand after moving to terminate his contract with V.League outfit Hai Phong FC, according to reports.

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam’s agent has written to Hai Phong FC to terminate his client’s contract in order for the Vietnam star to look for career options outside his home nation.

“I received a letter from Dang Van Lam’s representative requesting for a release of the contract,” Hai Phong chairman Tran Manh Hung told Saostar.

View this post on Instagram Vô địch thật rồi!🏆 – Champions🏆 A post shared by Dang Van Lam (@dangvanlam_official) on Dec 15, 2018 at 10:23am PST

“At present, Hai Phong has a one-year contract with Van Lam. We will work with the representative of the goalkeeper on terms of breaking the contract in accordance with the provisions stated in the contract between the two parties,” the club official said.

It is expected that the talks between the player and club will take place on January 15.

Van Lam, 25 years of age, joined the V.League club in 2015 and helped the club finish sixth in the domestic league last season.

He also kept the goal for the Golden Dragons as they won their second AFF Suzuki Cup title last month keeping five clean sheets in the tournament.

He is currently training with the national team as they prepare to face Iraq in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 opener on January 8 in the United Arab Emirates.

It is also being reported that one possible destination for the Russian-born keeper could be Thai League giants Muangthong United.