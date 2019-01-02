Former Bangkok Glass skipper joins Hong Kong champions Kitchee SC

Veteran football professional Matt Smith revealed he has moved to Hong Kong football club champions Kitchee SC.

The 36-year-old has played professionally for almost two decades, beginning at Portsmouth in 2000. He would go on to play for Brisbane Roar and would eventually captain the club from 2011 onwards.

In 2015, he moved to Bangkok Glass where he would make 120 appearances before completing his move to Kitchee SC.

Smith would unveil his move to his followers, with a caption saying: “Very pleased to announce I have signed with Kitchee SC. Very much looking forward to joining the team.”

In the club’s official Instagram page, Smith can be seen in a few posts, including one where he greets club supporters.

Kitchee were runaway champions in the Hong Kong Premier League and are looking to win their third straight in the 2019 campaign.