Sanfrecce Hiroshima confirm Teerasil Dangda return to Thailand

J-League side Sanfrecce Hiroshima have confirmed that Teerasil Dangda has ended his stint with the club after a one-year loan stint and will head back to Thailand.

Teerasil was on loan from his parent club Muangthong United, and impressed in his J-League debut for Sanfrecce, scoring a winner back in February.

Thai fans will be happy to see him back home, considering his International contributions have been sensational, with 42 goals for the Thailand national team.

His European experience holds him in good stead too, with stints at Premier League giants Manchester City, and time spent in Switzerland and Spain.

The loan deal worked wonders for the confidence of the 30-year-old who will now attempt to aid the challenge of his beloved Muangthong United back in Thailand.