Reports: Malaysia Super League giants close to signing Vietnam defender

Malaysia Super League side FA Selangor are rumoured to be closing in on a centre-back signing and a Vietnam defender is their rumoured target.

Michal Nguyen, formerly of Thai League side Air Force Central FC, has been on the radar of Selangor recently who are looking to strengthen their defensive department ahead of the upcoming season.

The 29-year-old, who was born in the Czech Republic, played for Air Force Central FC in the Thai League last season but his contract with them ran out on 1st December this year and the defender has since been without a club.

Though he was part of the Vietnam squad for 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as well, he made only two appearances for the Golden Dragons – in 2013. Nguyen can play as a defensive midfielder and at right-back as well.

The Malaysia Super League club, on the other hand, are looking to better their eighth-placed finish in the league last season and hence are rumoured to be zeroing in on the defender.

