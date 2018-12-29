Thailand tops ASEAN AFC Club Competitions Ranking 2018, Indonesia fall to 7th

The latest AFC Club Competitions Ranking for the year 2018 are out with China topping the chart. The ranking plays a decisive part in deciding who takes part in the preliminary stages of the AFC Champions League.

While China lead the pack, Qatar, Korea Republic, the United Arab Emirates and Iran complete the top five in the rankings. Among the ASEAN sides, Thailand have achieved the topmost place, followed by Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore as part of the top five sides.

The War Elephants are eighth overall in the AFC Club Competitions Ranking, while Malaysia are 13th, Philippines achieved the 17th spot, Vietnam are on the 19th position and Singapore on 22nd.

Indonesia have fallen down to the seventh position among the ASEAN countries, behind the likes of Myanmar, who are sixth. They are ranked 27th overall while Myanmar are at the 25th spot.

Cambodia (eighth in ASEAN and 32nd overall) and Laos (ninth in ASEAN and 35th overall) complete the ASEAN list.

The full list of AFC Club Competitions Ranking can be accessed here.