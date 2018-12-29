Reports: World Cup Golden boot winner likely to join Indonesia Liga 1 club

It appears that Liga 1 Indonesia might be expecting another legend in the football world as rumours are circulating that Uruguay striker Diego Forlan may be making his arrival.

Kalteng Putra FC, a club recently promoted to Liga 1, are said to be trying to sign Forlan to help them compete amongst the top clubs in Liga 1.

The 39-year-old last played for Hong Kong club Kitchee where he featured for seven matches and scored five goals.

During his younger years, Forlan played for teams like Manchester United, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid and also has 112 international caps for Uruguay, scoring 36 international goals.

If he does arrive, it should bring in a wealth of experience in the locker room and on the pitch given Forlan’s success throughout his career.

He has won the Premier League with United, UEFA Europa League with Atletico and the Copa America for the national team.