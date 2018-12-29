Suttinan Phuk-hom signs with PTT Rayong

Suttinan Phuk-hom has moved to Thai League club PTT Rayong as unveiled through social media.

The 31-year-old moved from Chonburi where he has played since 2008. The centre-back has also featured in the Thai national team, winning 30 international caps so far in his career.

In the Instagram post, Suttinan can be seen holding the colours of his new team who he will help in the 2019 season.

View this post on Instagram @pttryig คว้า สุทธินันท์-ศุภเสกข์ เสริมทีมลุยไทยลีก 2019 #ThaiLeague A post shared by Thai League (@thaileague) on Dec 27, 2018 at 7:43pm PST

Suttinan has won the SEA Games Gold Medal representing Thailand’s U-23 squad, and was with the national team in their 2014 triumph of the AFF Suzuki Cup.