Neymar, Kaka and Patrick Cruz send greetings to Malaysia star Sumareh

Malaysia national team star Mohamadou Sumareh was one of the better players for the squad in the recently-concluded AFF Suzuki Cup and it seems that other stars are taking notice.
At club level, he plays for Pahang in the Malaysia Super League and he recently posted a video that showed three Brazilian stars taking time to give him a shout out.
In the video, it shows his teammate Patrick Cruz along with two Brazilian legends, Neymar and Kaka.
Sumareh shared the video on Instagram and can be seen below:
Cheers @patrickcruz and thanks to @kaka & @neymarjr for the shout out👌👌
In Kaka’s Instagram account, he would later on post a photo of him with Neymar, seemingly around the same time the video for Sumareh was shot.
muito amor e carinho por esse irmãozinho. Acho que da pra ver pelo abraço 😂
This should feel great for a young player to get recognised by some of the greats.