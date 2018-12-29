Neymar, Kaka and Patrick Cruz send greetings to Malaysia star Sumareh

Malaysia national team star Mohamadou Sumareh was one of the better players for the squad in the recently-concluded AFF Suzuki Cup and it seems that other stars are taking notice.

At club level, he plays for Pahang in the Malaysia Super League and he recently posted a video that showed three Brazilian stars taking time to give him a shout out.

In the video, it shows his teammate Patrick Cruz along with two Brazilian legends, Neymar and Kaka.

Sumareh shared the video on Instagram and can be seen below:

In Kaka’s Instagram account, he would later on post a photo of him with Neymar, seemingly around the same time the video for Sumareh was shot.

This should feel great for a young player to get recognised by some of the greats.