AFC Asian Cup 2019: Friendlies round up – UAE lose, Iraq win while China PR and Jordan draw

As the United Arab Emirates make their final preparations as hosts of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, their national team suffered a surprise loss to Kuwait in a friendly.

Bader Al Matuwa and Omar Beitar scored goals for Kuwait in a 2-0 victory. The AFC Asian Cup hosts now prepare to open their tournament against Bahrain.

Meanwhile, China PR and Jordan settled for a 1-1 draw at Grand Hamad Stadium. The Chinese took an early lead thanks to Wu Xi’s goal, but Jordan found the equaliser thanks to Musa Al Tamaari only 20 minutes later.

Neither team would score again as the match ended in a stalemate.

Lastly, Iraq seem to be gearing up in time for the AFC Asian Cup as they’ve won their second match in the month after beating Palestine 1-0.

The match was played at Qatar SC Stadium and Human Tariq’s goal proved to be the decider against a game Palestine squad.

Cover photo from AFC