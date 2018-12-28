Former Kashima Antlers and Japan midfielder Mitsuo Ogasawara calls time on stellar career

Kashima Antlers have confirmed that former Japan midfielder Mitsuo Ogasawara is retiring from his playing career.

The 39-year-old player enjoyed a successful career at both club level and International level, with the majority of his time spent in his native Japan.

Ogasawara played largely for J-League heavyweights Kashima Antlers, with a total of 525 appearances for the club that even resulted in 69 goals.

Japanese fans will remember him from his contributions to the national team as well, during which time he starred in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups for his country.

Following news of his retirement, the veteran midfielder said in a statement – “I am very happy and honored that I played until now with such a wonderful team and can close my career as a soccer player with the Kashima Antlers.”

Ogasawara also played at Italian side Messina in the 2006-07 season, before returning to his beloved Kashima for the rest of his sensational career.