India and Oman draw while Qatar lose to Algeria in friendlies

With a three-match win streak heading into their match against India, Oman settled for a 0-0 draw at Abu Dhabi.

Beating teams such as Bahrain and Tajikistan twice, Oman are in their final preparations for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019 but were blanked by India who have yet to win in their last four outings across all competitions.

India were led by Sunil Chhetri but their star striker also failed to find the back of the net in a tight affair.

They do not have any matches friendlies remaining and are now preparing to open their AFC Asian Cup campaign against Thailand.

Meanwhile, Oman still have friendlies against Australia and Thailand.

In another friendly, Algeria picked up a 1-0 win over Qatar as it ends the latter’s four-match unbeaten run which included wins over Switzerland, Jordan and Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, Algeria are in the middle of their African Cup of Nations qualifier and had just enough momentum from their 4-1 win over Togo to get a close triumph over Qatar.

Baghdad Bounedjah scored the match’s only goal in the 57th minute.

Qatar will still have one more friendly against Iran before begining their AFC Asian Cup campaign by facing Lebanon, Korea DPR and Saudi Arabia.

