AIFF’s inability to balance Indian leagues is bringing the country’s footballing structure crashing down

With the storm surrounding the lack of broadcast of the I-League not going away anytime soon, the controversy has given way to an opinion that Indian football is going down the wrong path.

With Star Sports having announced that they will broadcast only 30 of the I-League games from the 29th of December onwards, the decision has left many enraged, especially since the I-League had previously reached a verbal agreement with Star Sports that allowed the broadcast of all the games that will be played this season.

But it isn’t just the I-League and its clubs that feel let down; people who care about Indian football and its well-being have been left just as disappointed.

With just five points separating the top seven currently, the I-League has offered glimpses of how it forms the foundation of Indian football, setting the template for what Indian football should be like.

Aizawl’s title win in the 2016-17 season and that of Minerva Punjab last season are shining examples of how the I-League has more spice and spark than many would realise. The story of Aizawl caught the eyes of people not just in India, but across the world. It was hailed as the Indian version of Leicester City’s famous march to the Premier League title in 2016.

It seems as though the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the body that governs the commercial and marketing side of both the Indian Super League and the I-League, has failed to realise that FIFA labels the I-League as the national league of the country. Star Sports is set to broadcast all ISL games this season, while the I-League continues to lose viewership and popularity.

While the AIFF works in collaboration with the FSDL in a lot of aspects, the latter handles the marketing and promotion of the I-League and the ISL. Although it is easy to blame Star Sports for lack of coverage for the I-League, it is the FSDL that is at fault more than the telecast group and the AIFF.

The ISL has taken over football in a way that is unfair and uncalled for, and a movement demanding justice for the I-League is now spreading across social media.

The ISL is certainly a far more commercially viable and lucrative league than the I-League, with one aspect about the players in the ISL earning far more than the players in the I-League springing up. The cash-rich ISL is backed heavily by Reliance and it becomes thoroughly obvious that the newer Indian league’s ability to churn out more revenue is a key reason why it has garnered more attention from FSDL and Star Sports.

Historical Indian clubs like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Salgaocar FC, Dempo Sports Club and Churchill Brothers have gone into decline and have failed to stand up to the rich and cash-laden might of the ISL. It clearly shows that the AIFF has failed to strike a balance between the culture and tradition of the I-League and the money and attraction of the ISL.

While the AIFF can’t be entirely blamed for this controversy about the I-League broadcasting rights, the top of the structure is where the problem actually starts.

Some decisions that the AIFF and the authorities under it have made are very hypocritical. In 2014, Praful Patel said: “The league of India will the I-League. The ISL is a tournament and it brings in extra popularity to the game. It’s more like a booster dose in the short run. “

And despite the I-League now very evidently giving the ISL a clear run for its money, the stance has still been hypocritical and contradictory.

As the ISL continues to have a format in which one out of two teams in the final will win the tournament, as many as five or six teams can still win the I-League. And the historical representation of the I-League can never be matched by the ISL.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal play each other in a rivalry that is known to be one of the fiercest in world football, but both of these clubs have come close to only the fringes of the commercial giant that the ISL is. Promises have been made, but they have never been allowed a peek inside the curtain.

There is no doubt that the ISL has done very well in stoking a fire for football in India, but claims have been made by many that it has helped in improving India’s FIFA ranking from 173 to 97. But those facts are clearly distorted and lack a proper context. The reason why India dropped to 173 in the rankings was because the country played only a single game in a period of 13 months and they lost that game.

Because of how closely Reliance and FSDL work with the ISL, Indian football gives the impression that only the rich can play in it. The league that has a lot more money than the I-League certainly has access to better players.

And since they have the money, they will go forward and represent the country when clubs like Minerva Punjab and Aizawl, who pulled off miracles in the I-League, won’t have a shout because they don’t have as much money as the ISL clubs. And if this goes on, the historic I-League clubs would be rendered obsolete someday because they were never allowed a chance in the ISL.

That indecisiveness and inability to balance out both leagues is a disease that starts at the very top of Indian football’s structure. It’s causing us to see visible symptoms of imbalance and a possible ‘bias’ towards the richer league by FSDL and Star Sports. We can’t blame or single out one party in this case as the pyramid’s decision making is flawed and directionless.