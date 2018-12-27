Thai striker Kirati on trial at Malaysian club Perlis

Former Thailand national team striker Kirati Keawsombat is undergoing a trial at Malaysian side Perlis ahead of a potential move.

Kirati began his career at Army United before making a move to the now-defunct TOT Sport Club.

However, it was after his move to Buriram that he truly flourished. Kirati was a part of Thailand’s 2014 Suzuki Cup-winning team, but hardly featured for the side, failing to register a single goal to his name.

The 31-year-old striker has turned out for a number of other clubs, including the likes of Wuachon United and Chonburi among others.

His most recent stint was at Nakhon Ratchasima, leading them to a seventh-place finish in the Thai top division.

A strong striker who likes to play with his back to goal, Kirati will add a whole new dimension to the Perlis attack; something they desperately need taking into account their eighth-place finish last season. He is currently having a trial with the club, with a move dependant on the result of his displays.

Perlis are currently in the third tier of Malaysian football and it is rather surprising Kirati is considering such a move.

The club though are delighted at the prospect of the powerful striker turning out in their kit, inviting fans to watch him in action.