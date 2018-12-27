Philippines’ first choice keeper Neil Etheridge, who is also Cardiff City’s custodian of choice, is only behind Joe Hart in most number of saves made in the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Etheridge, 28, has pulled off 71 saves, just 5 behind table topper Joe Hart who has 76 to his name this season.

Cardiff City have largely benefited from Etheridge’s exploits between the posts as they find themselves just clear of the relegation spots with 15 points in 19 games, 3 more than 18th placed Burnley for whom Joe Hart plays.

Here is a list of the top 10 goalkeepers in the Premier League with the most saves in the 2018/19 season so far.

With the AFC Asian Cup 2019 fast approaching Philippines are in somewhat of a quandary with respect to their goalkeeping situation.

It was announced recently that Etheridge would only be able to play for them in their first group game against South Korea on Jan 7th, after which he would be returning to England to resume his duties with Cardiff City.

However, with deputy keeper Michael Falkesgaard and third choice custodian Patrick Deyto both carrying injuries into the tournament, head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson has a few tough decisions to make and little time to make them.