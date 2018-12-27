Reports: AIFF to part ways with Stephen Constantine

Indian national football team coach Stephen Constantine’s contract runs down in March 2019, and according to reports, the AIFF have no plans of handing him an extension.

Constantine took charge of the Indian team back in 2015, making radical changes to the system and approach.

While the Blue Tigers thrived initially, surging up the FIFA rankings, their progress has stagnated, with reports of rifts between star players and the coach, as well as fan anger, reaching its peak recently.

Constantine has fallen out with many of India’s top players, including captain Sunil Chhetri, who is not a fan of his manager’s insistence on defensive solidity. Fans too have voiced their disapproval of Constantine’s style of play and team selections in the past.

A number of senior players had also reportedly asked for the manager to be sacked earlier this year.

According to reports, India’s success – or lack of – at the upcoming Asian Cup will play no role in determining Constantine’s future, with the AIFF already seeking a replacement for the Englishman.

Former Bengaluru FC manager Albert Roca remains the favourite to land the job, but it remains to be seen who the AIFF finally settle on. As for Constantine, it looks like his stint with the Indian team is coming to an end at last.