Vietnam football 2018 Review – The Golden Dragons cap off excellent year as the Kings of ASEAN

You could not have asked for a better2018 if you are Vietnamese football fan. The nation has had an excellent year in footballing terms. Vietnam began the year by stunning Asia to finish runners-up in the AFC U-23 Championship and did not look back as the year progressed!

Here, FOX Sports Vietnam’s Ty Dang looks back at the eventful year that the Vietnamese football fans have experienced.

The National Team

After the continental success of Under-23 and Olympic team, South Korean tactician Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam went into the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 with high expectation to win the championship after 10 years and they did not make any disappoint. With a core of young talents such as Nguyen Quang Hai, Doan Van Hau and Phan Van Duc, combined with the experiences of veterans like Nguyen Anh Duc, Dang Van Lam and Que Ngoc Hai, Vietnam had no one stopping them as they stormed to the title!

Employing a flexible 3-4-3, Park Hang-seo’s boys finished top of the group scoring eight goals from four matches and conceding none. In the two-legged semifinal, Vietnam brushed aside Philippines who are a growing regional powerhouse to enter the final.

With almost 90,000 Malaysians cheering for their home team at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, the Golden Dragons did not buckle and came away with a 2-2 draw and two away goals before finishing the business at the My Dinh Stadium in front of around 50,000 at the stadium and millions of spectators across the glob.

Vietnam became the champions of Southeast Asia without suffering a defeat in eight games and they currently hold one of the longest unbeaten runs in the world football. No better to cap off a fairytale year for the Vietnamese!

Youth Development

Vietnamese youth football experienced a year of many emotions with contrasting results in U-23 and U-19 and U-16 levels.

In the early 2018, an unfenced Vietnam U-23s travelled to China with an unproven coach in Park Hang-seo. However, what followed was one of the most memorable chapters in Vietnamese football history. With an astute game plan and disciplined play, Vietnam, led by starlet Nguyen Quang Hai progressed from a group that featured the likes of South Korea, Australia and Syria.

With their superb fighting spirit, the Vietnam youngsters also took down Iraq and Qatar in the knockout stages to make the final of the continental championship. In a snow-filled final, Uzbekistan managed to get the better out of Vietnam, but finishing runners-up at the Asian stage was a tremendous achievement for the young squad.

And the image of Nguyen Quang Hai and team celebrating in heavy snowfall at Changzhou will forever be etched into the hearts of Vietnamese football lovers!

After the feat in the U-23s, The team with a core that created history in Changzhou has continued to write more history. Park Hang-seo took his team next to the Indonesian soil for the 2018 Asian Games.

There, Vietnam got the better of Asian heavyweights Japan to top the group and enter the Round of 16 where they triumphed over Bahrain. The quarterfinals saw them face Syria and they edged them out 1-0 in the extra time. In the semifinals, Korea Republic, led by Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min, proved too much quality for the Vietnamese.

However, the team had exceeded every expectations in Jakarta as well!

However, the contrast of performances between the U-23s and youth teams below them has created a cause of worry for some Vietnamese fans.

The Vietnam U-19s went into the AFF U-19 Championship as one of the favourites, but were knocked straight out of the competition after finishing third in the group stages behind Indonesia and Thailand. Though, people expected them to fare better when the AFC U-19 Championship came around in October, but those expectations were also wide off the mark.

They finished behind Australia, South Korea and even Jordan in the group stages losing all three of their games.

Things weren’t much better at the U-16 scene as well as they crashed out in the group stages in the AFF U-16 Championship finishing behind Indonesia and Myanmar — the latter collected the same amount of points from the group but progressed by virtue of a better goal difference.

Meanwhile in the Asian U-16 event, Vietnam once again sat at the bottom of the table — this time Indonesia and India progressing at their expense.

V League



2018 have seen exciting developments when it comes to Vietnam’s national football league. After parting with Toyota as the sponsor, the all-new leadership of Vietnam Professional Football (VPF) brought in Nuti Cafe as the new sponsors.

Also, the success of the U-23s at the Asian level has encouraged more spectators to come to the stadium while the league organisers and clubs themselves have began investing in developing relationship with fans through publicity campaigns and social networks.

With some of the best local and foreign players in their squad, Hanoi FC proved to be far too superior to the rest of the field during the season.

However, the 2018 season was also one that was marred with many mistakes from referees which made the fans and pundits criticise the level of refereeing in the championship.

What’s new in 2019?

After a great year of 2018, 2019 promises to be another year with renewed optimism.

Vietnam will start the year participating in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which will kickoff on January 5.

The tournament, which coach Park Hang-seo believes is a little out of the reach for Vietnam at the moment, will see them pitted against Iraq, Iran and Asian Cup debutants Yemen. However, the coach has reiterated that his focus will be on continuing the development of the young players in the squad.

In the domestic arena, it is expected that the recent success of the national teams will bring more spectators to the stadium. With more investment coming V League’s way, the competition is only expected to get stronger from here!

FOX Sports Asia Report Card Rating: A

All in all, Vietnam fans could not have asked for anything better!

Their national team and the brand of football they play under Park Hang-seo has become the talk of the town in 2018.

And with the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and the qualification campaign for the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship to take place in 2019, the Vietnamese fans will be hoping the new year will be as good as the passing one!