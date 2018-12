Indonesia star Evan Dimas joins Barito Putera

Indonesian midfielder Evan Dimas has completed his move to Indonesia Liga 1 side Barito Putera.

Evan, who has been a free agent since November, was the target of a number of Liga 1 sides, with the likes of Persebaya Surabaya and Bhayangkara FC keen on roping in the talented young midfielder.

However, the 23-year-old has agreed a deal with Barito Putera and will remain with the club for one season.

“We are grateful to Evan Dimas who has joined our club and will become part of a large family of PS Barito Putera. Hopefully, the presence of Evan could bring us a lot of success, and Barito can excel in 2019,” said Hasnuryadi Sulaiman, club manager.

Evan too expressed his delight with the move, stating, “Because I have a commitment with Barito, so as a professional I must bring them to excel in the next year.”

The former Bhayangkara midfielder had a disappointing campaign with Indonesia in the recently concluded Suzuki Cup, failing to inspire them to a berth in the knockout rounds.

He will hope to do better with Barito Putera, who ended last season in ninth place.