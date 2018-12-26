Iraq’s Ahmed Yasin quits Al-Khor; sets sights on AFC Asian Cup 2019

In a rather stunning development, Iraqi forward Ahmed Yasin Ghani has ended his association with Qatar Stars League side Al-Khor, despite having signed for them only four months ago.

Yasin linked up with Al-Khor this past summer, making a total of 14 appearances and scoring just a single goal. However, the 27-year-old has now confirmed that he has broken his contract with the club as he seeks a return to Europe.

“It is true that I’ve broken the contract and am now a free agent,” Yasin explained to Expressen.

He also went on to add that a clause was inserted into his contract which allowed him to cancel it after a certain amount of time.

“I had it inscribed so that I could cancel the contract after a certain time. Mainly, I want to go back to Europe and continue my career there.”

“It has been a good time down here for me to be able to prepare for the Asian Championships.”

The former Orebro forward has received offers from multiple Qatari clubs, but has rejected them all in favour of a return to Europe.

“We’ll see what happens. I have two clubs down here in Qatar who want me, but it’s not for me. I want to go back and play in Europe again.”

As for the immediate future, he has set his sights on the upcoming 2019 Asian Cup, where he hopes to inspire Iraq to take a step further from their fourth-place finish last time around.