Watch: Keisuke Honda disguises as Santa Claus to entertain kids in Melbourne

Melbourne Victory star and coach of Cambodia national team, Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda disguised as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve to entertain people and distribute gifts to kids on the streets of Melbourne.

The 32-year-old, through his Twitter handle, first posted a sneak peek into his plans for the Christmas Eve. In the video, he was seen dressing up as Santa and driving around Melbourne to distribute gifts to kids in the Australian city.

Then in another video which Honda posted, he can be seen roaming around Melbourne, talking with kids and giving them gifts. The midfielder then indulged in a brief game of football with kids in the city before returning to his abode.

Honda even handed out mini-footballs with his autograph on them to the kids.

Here’s the full video: